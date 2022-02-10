Search

10 Feb 2022

Kildare councillor calls on public to take part in survey on new Dublin bus routes

10 Feb 2022 5:42 PM

A Leixlip councillor is calling on members of the public to take part in a survey on the new Dublin bus routes.

Cllr Nuala Killeen, Social Democrats, says that she and TD Catherine Murphy have received numerous complaints about the service since the new routes were introduced in November.

“This survey is intended to reflect how bus service users in the north of the county have been impacted,” Cllr Killeen explained.

“It has been just over two months since the new Bus Connects C Spine bus routes were rolled out. The survey will provide feedback that we will give to the NTA about how customers are impacted by the new routes.

“We have found that there was no central place to funnel feedback about Bus Connects. The survey is intended to reflect how bus service users in the north of the county have been impacted.”

North Kildare TD Catherine Murphy says she has received “quite a bit of feedback to her office since the service was introduced in November.

“In order to accurately reflect the experience of the new service and to seek changes where necessary, it is essential to ask bus users for feedback – and for that reason, I would appreciate it if you could take the time to complete the survey.”

"We felt it was important to allow some time for the service to roll out and now that people are returning to workplaces etc, there is wider use of many of the services.

“I will be asking for some changes to the routes to deliver the best service to the localities in the north of the County.

“I recently asked a parliamentary question about resources in terms of bus drivers and was told that there are an additional 400 bus drivers in place now to deliver the Public Service Obligation routes across Dublin Bus services.”

Paper-based forms are available in Catherine Murphy’s office for those who would prefer not to complete the online form.

The survey can be accessed here.

Alternatively the public can email either catherine.murphy@oireachtas.ie or nuala.killeen@socialdemcrats.ie or text 089 2444 793 with your name and address and a form will be posted out to them.

