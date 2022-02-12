Kildare's Cross Engineering plans to double its workforce

Cross Agricultural Engineering are planning on doubling their workforce over the next calendar year.

Based in Rathangan Co Kildare, Cross are a farm machinery manufacturing company who already employ 40 staff.

Already the largest employer in the Rathangan area, Cross plan on offering many more positions in welding, fitting and general factory work to local applicants.

All factory jobs will be based in Cross’s state-of-the-art factory and is suitable for people who want to work in a clean manufacturing environment.

Cross also run an apprenticeship programme which employs and trains 10 apprentices every year.

All apprentices are trained to some of the highest standards and will attend some of the best colleges in Ireland as part of the training. The apprenticeships are also fully paid.

Other jobs on offer include trade counter, office, and sales staff.

Trade counter staff are needed to run the spare parts division. Office staff are needed for roles such as design engineering and purchasing managers.

Sales staff are also needed and have the opportunity to work worldwide such as UK, Germany, France, New Zealand, etc.

Contact Cross today for more information at www.crossagrieng.ie/careers or phone on 045 524134.