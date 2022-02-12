Search

12 Feb 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Modern Naas family home with office space in garden

16 Oldtown Walk, Sallins Road, Naas: Three-bed family home constructed in 2017 for sale for €450k

The kitchen of the property for sale at Oldtown Walk, Sallins

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Feb 2022 7:47 PM

A three-bed family home at 16 Oldtown Walk on the Sallins Road in Naas is for sale with Coonan Property.

The three-bedroom family home built in 2017 is on the market with an asking price of €450,000.

Oldtown Walk comprises only fifty-five homes and offers a luxurious safe haven for family life with all the conveniences of modern living at one’s door step.

The front of the home for sale at Oldtown Walk, Sallins Road, Naas

This spacious accommodation comprises of entrance hallway, WC, kitchen/dining room, utility room, living room, three bedrooms, ensuite and family bathroom. This residence boasts an A3 BER rating.

The split-level garden offers patio area, lawn and pathway leading to a purpose-built work room/office which is fully wired — an excellent addition for anybody working from home or requires a workshop. Approached by a cobble lock driveway with ample parking space, this home maintains a uniform high standard throughout.

The property's living room

Find out more

This property is for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €450,000.

For more details please contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.

