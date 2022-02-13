Fourth-generation Kildare barber on long family history cutting soldiers' and civilians' hair

For the long line of Darling barbers in Kildare, it all began when Charles Darling came up from Waterford and set up a premises on Limerick Lane in Newbridge in 1895.

Five years later, after the dawn of the new century, Charles saw a business opportunity moved to the bustling Curragh Camp, to a small wooden building beside the Clock Tower.

This set in train a remarkable 100 year history with the Curragh, with the name changing from Darling’s Hairdressers to Reggie’s Barbershop.

Today, fourth-generation barber Fintan Darling proudly recalls to the Leader how his ancestors have cut the hair of thousands of officers and soldiers as well as civilians.

Fintan is following in the footsteps of his father Reggie, grandfather Billy and great, grandfather Charles.

Fintan, who also serves as the postmaster of Curragh Post Office since 2019, said: “My father Reggie, who is 83 years old, retired fully about 10 years ago. He was still cutting hair up to that point!”

Among the customers who passed through the doors of the premises were all the Chiefs of Staff down the years including Dermot Earley.

Fintan also speculated that the barber shop may have served Michael Collins, who was commander-in-chief of the National Army before his death in 1922.

Other famous customers included singer Christy Moore but Fintan added: “A lot of the customers are famous because they’re all great characters in their own right!”

Fintan said the barbershop was the only local business to survive when the Camp was handed over from the British Army to the Irish Free State Army in May 1922.

Up until the 1950s, there had been separate rooms for officers and for NCOs and the general public but this segregation was later phased out.

Fintan points out that the Curragh Camp was once the size of a small town with 5,000 people who were served by an array of shops, cinemas and hospitals.

At one stage, there were 27 different businesses serving the Camp.

Fintan added: “There were several other barbers in the Camp at one time but Reggie’s Barbershop is the only one that has survived.”

Like other similar businesses, Reggie's Barbershop endured months in lockdown due to Covid-19 but is now welcoming back customers like old times.

Fintan said he would like to see more investment in the Curragh such as the restoration of the former Post Office.

He added that the Curragh Camp is known as the flagship facility of the Defence forces but there are many derelict buildings.

However a programme of investment is ongoing in 2022 with work due to start on a new cadet school, a new barrack services engineering store; a new purpose-built communication and information services facility and a new HQ for the Army Ranger Wing.

Fintan hopes that the proud history of Reggie’s Barbershop will continue alongside a rejuvenated Camp for years to come.