Apparent lack of footpath foresight ‘beggars belief’ — Kildare councillor

Cllr Aidan Farrelly
A councillor has said that the apparent lack of foresight regarding a footpath located at Connaught Street going towards Ledwill Park in Kilcock ‘beggars belief’.
Social Democrats councillor Aidan Farrelly made the comments during the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, February 4.
He added: “Why has the path been left unfinished, and why weren't the details established in advance by the developers?”
Cllr Farrelly was backed up by Fianna Fáil Cllr Paul Ward and Green Party Cllr Peter Hamilton, the latter of whom referred to the situation as “a really complicated planning loop”.
KCC said in its report that if the developer, Glenveagh Properties, cannot deliver the works through planning permission, then the council may have to deliver these improvement works, and where third party land would have to be acquired by a Compulsory Purchase Order.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.