UPDATE: Details released for the Clane St Patrick's Day Parade Fundraiser featuring The Druids

Clane Festival has released details for the town's St Patrick's Day Parade Fundraiser for 2022.

The organisation's Chairperson Mary Dunne said in a statement: "Clane Parade is happening again this year and we want to make this one our biggest and best ever."

"We have been unable to fundraise this year due to Covid but we need your support and help to ensure it's an enjoyable and fun day for all.

She continued: "We are doing a concert in The West grove Hotel on Friday, February 25 to raise funds and we have The Druids in Concert on the night.

"Our 2022 Parade theme is Our Children, Our Future: let's treat our children to a good day after all we've been through for the last two years.

"The Parade is at 3pm with entertainment on the street from 2pm: a great day is promised," Ms Dunne concluded.

Tickets are 15 euro and can be bought from The Westgrove Hotel by calling 045 989900.

For enquiries, call the hotel or email clanefestival@gmail.com.