MISSING: Teenage girl, 17, missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare

Missing girl Chloe Daly
A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Chloe Daly, who went missing from the town on Tuesday night, February 15.
Chloe is described as being 5' 7" in height with a slim build. She has long blonde hair at this time and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Chloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Newbridge on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
