Relay for Life Kildare to return to the Curragh Racecourse this year

Changes are afoot this summer which will see the return of Relay for Life Kildare to the Curragh Racecourse.

"There is very exciting news coming from Relay For Life Kildare committee in that this year 2022 we are looking forward to a return to our normal face to face Relay," said spokesperson Peter O'Neill.

"After two years of virtual relays this is the best news possible for potential teams, their members,families and especially the many cancer survivors throughout County Kildare. Relay 2022 returns to the Curragh Racecourse over the weekend of July 23 and 24 and we regard this as a new beginning after the many problems and suffering caused by Covid 19."

Mr O'Neill said now is the time for every village, town, community groups and families throughout the County to look at forming teams to ensure your area has some representation at Relay 2022 .

"Management at the Curragh are fully on board and delighted to be a part of Relay for Life once again. The event will be launched on March 2 at Curragh Headquarters," he added.

"At this point a special word of thanks to the management of Naas Racecourse for facilitating many activities during the last two years of Covid and their support has been appreciated by everyone in Relay For Life. An important point to remember is that there is hardly a single family in Kildare that has not been affected by cancer in some way so our appeal is to encourage discussions that will lead to teams coming forward to represent your area. Further information and details on Relay and contact details for committee will be announced at the official forthcoming launch.

"Remember cancer never sleeps, neither do we, at relay we celebrate, remember and fight back."