Kildare yarn bombers busy at work for this year's Newbridge display

The Kildare yarn bombers are busy preparing for this Summer's display at the Strand in Newbridge.

Anyone interested in creating their own part of this unique project can get in touch with the group for some ideas and tips.

On it's Facebook page, the group said; "Now is the time to start planning your yarn bomb project. Its all about animals this year, ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ in support of the KWWSPCA. The yarn bomb is all about fun and celebration. Makers have fun making and visitors to the park get a buzz from the colourful work - made with love.

"Get in touch before you start. We have lots of ideas and can give you pointers on the best way to make your work. We need to know it can be hung safely and endure a month living in the great outdoors. Behind the scenes the yarn bombers are busy. Currently in production: a super-squirrel, a giant bunny, a monster millipede and a baby llama! Watch this space for simple ideas - things to make with the children during the half term break."