Kildare Animals In Need: In memory of KWWSPCA supporter Michael O'Connor, Kilcullen

Michael O’Connor, who passed away in January, was a great supporter of the KWWSPCA for many years and an animal lover.

He lived in Kilcullen and worked as a postman with his postal round extending across a wide area south of Kilcullen. He was well known for his big smile and his kindness to everyone he met. He always had a bag of dog treats in his pocket on his deliveries and had a willingness to help others.

He was such a big part of so many people’s lives. This was evident by the large numbers who turned out to mourn him at his removal in Calverstown, many with their dogs to show their respect.

The town centre of Kilcullen was silent with people lining the streets as his remains passed through to say a sad farewell. He was a quiet and unassuming person and he would have had no idea of the high esteem that he was held in.

As well as caring for stray cats the other great love in his life was music and he was a fine singer.

Our deepest sympathy to his partner Tony, his family and friends.

He will be missed.

Designer pop up shop is back

Following on from the very successful event last year we will have our Designer Pop Up Shop at the Kilcullen Heritage Centre on March 5 and 6 from 11am to 4pm.

All proceeds will go to the care of our animals at the shelter.

We have a great selection of outfits for sale. They are all brand new with tags, sizes 8-24, at prices that were ranging in shops from €150-€480.

The outfits will be priced to sell. Shoppers will find suitable outfits for weddings, races, graduations, christenings, communions — and there are dozens of hats /fascinators too.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

