Event to mark 1922 handover of Curragh Camp barracks in County Kildare

A significant event is being held at the Curragh Camp in May to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the handover of the military base from the British Army to the Irish Free State Army.

Details are still being finalised on the nature of the ceremony, which may have elements that are open to the public.

Ceremonies

Similar events have already been held at other Defence Forces’ locations in recent weeks where the centenary of the handover occurs sooner — such as Beggar’s Bush Barracks in Dublin, the General Liam Lynch Camp in Kilworth, Co Cork, Sean Connolly Barracks in Longford town and Finner Barracks in Co Donegal.

A Defence Forces spokesperson told the Leader about the Curragh Camp ceremony: “There will be an event in May, most likely on May 16 on the actual day but the authorities in the Curragh are giving consideration to holding it on the weekend of May 14 or 15 to increase access for people looking to attend.”

Some of the centenary events that have taken place across the country already have have included a brief military parade as part of the ceremony.

There may also be an ecumenical prayer service in memory of all who served in the barracks.

The event may also include a brief talk with a local historian on the historical context of the ceremony.

Other activities may incorporate the raising of the National Flag and the laying of a wreath to commemorate all those who died in military service to the State. A plaque may also be unveiled at the entrance of the barracks to mark the occasion.

The occasion marks the date on which the Irish Free State Army officially occupied the Curragh Camp after the Anglo-Irish War ended in 1921.

The handover took place at 10am on Tuesday, May 16 1922, when the Camp was handed over to a party of Irish troops commanded by Lieutenant General JJ ‘Ginger’ O’Connell.

Flags

The Union Flag was lowered for the last time and Lt Gen O’Connell climbed the water tower and hoisted the first Irish tricolour to fly over the Curragh Camp.

By tradition, the British Army had cut down the flagpole requiring the Irish officers to physically hold the flagpole while the tricolour was raised.

Both the original Union Flag and the tricolour are now preserved in the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Camp.

It was an end of an era for British involvement in the Curragh Camp where permanent military structures were first built in the mid 1800s for the Crimean War (1853 to 1856).