Search

20 Feb 2022

Radiate your inner confidence with Sisu

Radiate your inner confidence with Sisu

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Feb 2022 8:15 PM

Sponsored Content

Inner confidence gives us that je ne sais quoi we use to take on life’s various challenges, and it leaves us brimming with hope and optimism — allowing us to hold our heads high when we’re around others. When we feel our most confident, we feel like we can lean into the day rather than shy away from moments that would normally create stress or anxiety. And, we all know when we feel amazing on the inside we radiate on the outside!

High levels of self-belief allow us to accept, adapt, learn, gain, and benefit from any situation in life. Freedom from self-doubt naturally translates into greater peace of mind and less stress. With stronger inner confidence we begin to perform better in all aspects of life, especially social situations, relationships and at work. There is nothing more empowering than feeling comfortable in your own skin and stealing an extra glance in the mirror because you love the reflection looking back at you!

If your inner confidence could use a boost due to doubts you have about your appearance, Sisu Clinic and its experienced team of doctors can help. Their sole purpose is to deliver the type of results that make each and every patient feel empowered and glow with confidence.

At Sisu, medical doctors leverage the most advanced medical aesthetic treatments to keep you looking youthful and radiant whilst increasing your inner confidence, so you feel like the best possible version of yourself.

Our doctor-led team creates bespoke treatments designed to address your needs and desires. The clinic’s patient-centric approach allows Sisu to produce the best possible results. Whether you’re opting for anti-wrinkle injections to remove fine lines and minimise the appearance of your wrinkles, using Profhilo to nourish your skin from within or simply using dermal filler to add volume and alter the contours of your face — Sisu’s medical doctors are here to ensure your skin looks its freshest at all times so you can feel like you can take on your day with gusto!

Where is Sisu Clinic located?

Sisu Clinic is located in Naas, at 21 Naas Town Centre, Wolfe Tone Street, Kildare, W91 HD42.

Sisu Clinic is a doctor-led aesthetic medicine facility that offers the most cutting-edge cosmetic procedures on the market, including botox, fillers, skin boosters, and more.

Sisu provides unrivaled cosmetic solutions courtesy of its curated combination of beauty and medicine with 13 clinics nationwide.

To book your complimentary consultation with a Sisu doctor, call us at 01 9120429 or visit sisuclinic.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media