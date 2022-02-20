Missing Newbridge, Co Kildare, teenager located

File photo
A 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Newbridge last Tuesday has been located safe and well.
Gardaí thanked members of the public for their assistance in tracing Chloe Daly. A public appeal was issued on Wednesday to help trace the teenager's whereabouts.
