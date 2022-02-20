Blaze at Kildare apartment building causes extensive damage

Emergency services tackling the fire in Athy on Saturday night. Picture: Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service
A fire caused considerable damage at a disused apartment block in County Kildare on Saturday night.
Emergency services from Kildare, Carlow and Laois attended the scene on Nelson Street in Athy. According to the Emergency Times website, the fire occurred at approximately 11pm.
The Carlow Fire Service's hydraulic platform was used to help extinguish the blaze, which was through the roof of the building. No injuries were reported due to the incident, which is being investigated by Athy gardaí.
Emergency services tackling the fire in Athy on Saturday night. Picture: Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.