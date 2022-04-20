COMPETITION TIME! Win an overnight stay plus reserve enclosure tickets to Punchestown Festival Champion Hurdle day on Friday, April 29

THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED

To celebrate The Louis Fitzgerald Hotel exclusive Punchestown Packages, the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel and Punchestown have teamed up with the Leinster Leader to give you a chance to win a one-night stay, B&B, for two people to the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle day on Friday, April 29, at this year’s Punchestown Festival.

The prize includes a one-night stay B&B for two people to include a two-course meal, transfers to and from the racecourse and two Reserved Enclosure access passes to the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle day on Friday April 29.

To enter, just answer the question below:

IN WHICH KILDARE TOWN IS PUNCHESTOWN RACECOURSE LOCATED?

IS IT:

A: NAAS

B: NEWBRIDGE

C: ATHY

Send your answer, with your name, address and phone number by email to editor@leinsterleader.ie with 'PUNCHESTOWN COMPETITION' in the email subject line, before the closing date of before the closing date of 12 midday on Friday, April 22. The winner will be notified by phone or email.

Terms & Conditions Apply — see below:

Competition Rules:

Package cannot be altered or exchanged in any way.

Overnight valid for Friday, April 29, only.

Entrants over 18 years.

No cash alternative.