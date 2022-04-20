Bollinger Style Council Best Dressed fashion judges announced for Punchestown

There will be a fresh new take for the Best Dressed selection process at this year’s Punchestown Festival.

Those charged with choosing the most stylish lady on track are the Bollinger Best Dressed Style Council 2022, a collective of ladies who have succeeded and excelled in the world of style and business. Encapsulating elegance and sophistication these selectors have walked the walk and bring knowledge, real life experience and occasion dressing practicality to the Best Dressed selection process.

There are several well known and stylish ladies among its members.

Jess Colivet is a qualified stylist and graduate of the London College of Style. Mother-of-five Jess has many fond memories of attending Punchestown from an early age, and she believes that ‘fashion is less about clothes and more about personal style’.

Beauty entrepreneur Suzie O’Neill is an award-winning Irish makeup artist and the owner of Ayu Cosmetics, a classic and trendless beauty brand on a mission to give women the confidence to embrace who they are. Her number one beauty rule is ‘less is more’.

The 2019 Bollinger Best Dressed Lady Kate McNally McCormack is a 38-year-old mum of four beautiful girls who hails from Longford and loves fashion, lifestyle and interiors. Kate knows what it takes to win and having experienced the ‘money can’t buy’ prize first hand confirms that ‘it really was a trip of a lifetime. We absolutely loved it’.

Bollinger’s Michelle O’Sullivan is perhaps the most qualified of all the Style Council members. She has observed the evolution of style and occasion dressing at Punchestown since Bollinger sponsorship began in 2016.

Punchestown’s Shona Dreaper explained the thinking behind the Style Council concept.

“The return of the Bollinger Best Dressed lady competition allowed us to take a fresh look at the who, how and why of the selection process. Arguably, the style discussion and verdict at the festival receives as much airtime as some of the racing debate! Style is opinion based and we wanted real women from different walks of life to each bring something unique to the process.”

The Bollinger Garden in The Style Quarter will be the epicentre of all things fashion at The Punchestown Festival. From Tuesday to Friday style scouts will be tasked with finding the most stylish attendees at the racecourse. Finalists will be selected each day and daily winners will be presented with Bollinger goodie bags complete with gorgeous Bellamianta, AYU, Decleor and Kotanical products. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s winners will be fast-tracked to the grand final on Ladies Day, Friday, April 29.

The lucky Bollinger Best Dressed Lady will win a VIP trip for two to visit the exclusive Bollinger Estate in France where they and a guest will be given a private tour of the estate and guided tasting opportunities. Furthermore, this trip of a lifetime also includes Michelin star dining, chauffeur transfers, five-star accommodation and more.

Ladies who are keen to compete are advised to come along to the races early and make tracks to The Bollinger Garden in The Style Quarter. The Bollinger Champagne Lounge and Garden will play host to the daily selections and grand final on Friday.

Ladies are advised to arrive from 1pm, enjoy a stroll through the parade ring enclosure, make their way through the festival shopping venue on Osprey Avenue and on to the reserved enclosure for great views of the racing, live music, wonderful atmosphere and of course, style.