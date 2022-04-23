Search

23 Apr 2022

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Why it’s important to choose peat free

With the Irish Peatland Conservation Centre

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Why it’s important to choose peat free

Kildare's Lodge Bog

Reporter:

Breda Corrigan

23 Apr 2022 1:12 PM

Email:

bcorriganmotoring@gmail.com

So many times I have heard that, in order to help nature, we must restore our wild spaces and while this is true we cannot forget that each of us have a role to play to support biodiversity as our gardens.

In my garden I have recorded butterflies, bumblebees, hedgehogs, garden birds and native wildflowers. I know I have written before about the importance of home composting and choosing peat free, but I also get asked weekly why this is so important?

Did you know that peatlands once covered 20% of the island of Ireland. Today less that 20% of the original area remains. Peatland habitat loss has resulted in poorer water quality. The Environmental Protection Agency’s catchments.ie website reports that 119 water bodies are at risk of not meeting their water quality objectives as a result of peat extraction.

Ireland’s wet peatlands are the largest terrestrial store of carbon and if you want a simple way of taking climate action, choosing peat free at home is the first step. We need to keep peat in the ground and restore these habitats.

Peatlands are home to unique plants and animals. For example, in no other habitat will you find insect eating sundews, the large heath butterfly or black darter dragonfly.

Many of you will already be planting flowers that offer valuable nectar for our pollinators, and seeds and fruits for our garden birds in autumn.

Enhancing our garden spaces and indeed our community spaces for wildlife cannot and should not cause any negative impact on another habitat or group of species whose habitat and population also need our help.

The answer is to choose peat free. Most garden centres and hardwares stores offer a peat free alternative, although you may have to search for it between the rows of bags of peat compost! By choosing peat free you will be taking action for both climate and biodiversity supporting Ireland’s efforts to reach our net zero economy by 2050 and end our biodiversity emergency.

Don’t forget, if you come across a wildlife species that you would like help identifying I would be happy to help. Contact me at bogs@ipcc.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media