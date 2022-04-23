Search

23 Apr 2022

Kildare libraries need to expand stock range, council meeting told

Environment: The service should encourage the reduction of waste

Kildare libraries need to expand stock range, council meeting told

File picture of Athy library

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

23 Apr 2022 8:22 AM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A call has been made for libraries around County Kildare to stock toys and home energy saving test kits, which are used to get a better understanding of energy usage and how to achieve efficiencies.

Cllr Colm Kenny told a Kildare County Council on March 28 meeting that these examples would encourage energy and waste reduction ‘amongst all age groups’.

He said they should be in every library because ‘we want to encourage lending, loaning and borrowing rather than buying all the time’.

Cllr Kenny added: “We need to lend, loan and repair all kinds of items, not just books.” According to KCC official Mario Corrigan, the service can investigate if there is an unmet need in the supply of toys for lending.

“Traditionally, this aspect of the circular economy in local communities is met very well by local charity shops. Any initiative would have to take account of annual budgeting, catalogue management and storage, which is particularly challenging.”

The library service does not currently accept donations, other than those of historical merit to the county archive, and this position would need to be extended to toy donations. The library service currently lends DVDS, games for various consoles and has a wide range of specialist toys for lending via the toys technology and training collection. “Many libraries have board games and other toys for customers to use whilst in the library.”

Mr Corrigan said there are home energy kits in all branch libraries in Kildare and the service recently purchased a second kit for the bigger branches. “They are just over €600 each and take a little time to be delivered but this should be enough to satisfy demand for the moment. The level of usage or demand varies from place to place but libraries will be in a position to promote them now that they are open once again to the public without restriction.”

