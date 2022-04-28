Avoca opens its doors at new Kildare Village store

Avoca has opened the doors on its new homewares and food store in Kildare Village. This brings to 14 the number of its stores in Ireland, and the new branch will create 34 new jobs.

The 196 ft shop will have a food market, clothing and interiors. To mark the launch, Avoca will stage a series of pop-ups in store from Thursday, April 28, to Sunay May 1, including singing waiters in store and throughout the village, as well as a live screen print bar where customers can design and create their own tote bag.

The new Avoca store at Kildare Village

The store will feature exclusive designs from Avoca's own brand collections, including cashmere scarves and knitted accessories for women, men and kids, beauty and gift items, interior decor and home accessories including printed ceramic ranges, cushions, home fragrances and candles. The store will also stock a collection of throws and soft goods hand woven in their County Wicklow mill.

The brand’s signature tree can be found at the heart of the store, decorated with beautiful wisteria flowers. Outside, a premium Parisian food hut takes centre stage providing shoppers with convenient, delicious lunches and snacks such as coffee, soups, sandwiches, toasties and Avoca’s signature sweet treats.

Visitor's food market range, including its own brand produce, gourmet grab and go meals and freshly baked pastries and bread, will also be on sale.

The interior of the new Avoca store at Kildare Village

Shane Flynn, managing director at Avoca, said: "It is a very exciting day for the business, and we are thrilled to finally be partnering with Value Retail to open a prime location in Kildare Village. We are dedicated to showcasing quality Irish produce and unique products woven from the Avoca Mill to our customers and this new store will help us achieve that. The store promises to deliver an inspiring retail and food experience for the local community and destination shoppers. We are committed to expanding in bricks and mortar this year and Kildare Village is the first of many launches to come.”

The shop will be open Saturday to Wednesday, 9am to 7pm, and Thursday and Friday, 9am to 8pm.