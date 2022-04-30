PICTURES: Were you spotted out and about at Punchestown Walking Sunday?

Photographer Aishling Conway was out and about at Punchestown Walking Sunday, where Kildare locals traditionally walk the racecourse track the Sunday before the beginning of the National Hunt Festival
Kildare manager Glenn Ryan with Daniel Flynn before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Kildare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.