Kildare Property Watch: Fine Newbridge bungalow with its own apartment for €385,000

Number 67 College Park, Newbridge is a fine detached four bedroom bungalow with a separate one bed apartment.

Jordan Auctioneers are delighted to offer for sale this fine detached property in a mature residential development of semi-detached and detached homes situated parallel to the Main Street, between the Station Road and the River Liffey.

Built in the mid 60s the house contains 1,150 sq.ft. with the benefit of PVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating and PVC fascia/soffit.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, utility/back hall, four bedrooms and family bathroom.

To the rear there is a separate one bedroom apartment containing 330 sq.ft. with kitchen/livingroom, bedroom, hall and shower room.

The property is situated in an excellent central location in the town centre only a short walk from all the amenities including churches, schools, shops, banks, post office, restaurants and superb shopping to include Tescos, Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Aldi, Penneys, TK Maxxs, Woodies, DID Electrical, Newbridge Silverware, Whitewater Shopping Centre with 75 retail outlets, food court and cinema.

The property has the benefit of easy access to the train station which provides regular commuter rail service to the City Centre either Heuston Station or Grand Canal Dock.

You also have the bus route available from the Main Street and M7 Motorway access at Junction 10 or 12.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €385,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.