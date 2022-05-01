Search

01 May 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Charming Kilkea home set in picturesque country setting

On the market

Castle View, Kilkea

01 May 2022 4:51 PM

Castle View is a charming four bedroom detached residence set amid 0.64 acres of private grounds.

Set in a quiet and exclusive picturesque country setting only 5 miles from Athy, 3½ miles from Castledermot, 9 miles from Carlow, 5½ miles from M7 Motorway Access (Junction 3 or 4), and only 40 minutes south of the M50.

It is situated very close to Kilkea Castle Hotel, Golf Course & Leisure Centre on 180 acres of mature parkland.

The residence is accessed via electric gates. It extends to 1,435 sq.ft of accommodation and benefits from a large range of outbuildings and also a paddock to the side which could make an ideal site for another residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

Accommodation

The accommodation comprises a porch, hall, sitting room, kitchen, family room, four bedrooms and bathroom.

Local amenities include the train station at Athy or Carlow and golf in Kilkea, Athy or Carlow.

Other sporting activities in the area include rugby, GAA, horseriding, swimming, canoeing and fishing.

This fantastic property is for sale through Mark Neylon of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is quoting €335,000.

