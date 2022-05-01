Contractors shortlisted for major Newbridge, Co Kildare, school project

Contractors have been shortlisted for the multi-million euro construction of a new school in Newbridge.

Planning permission has been granted for the €3.5m development of St Mark’s Special School on the Station Road.

A shortlist of design and build contractors has been drawn up and includes BAM Contractors and Farrans Construction and JJ Rhatigan/ABM — which are both based in Dublin.

Also in the running for the project is Spanish-based Obrascon Huarte Lain, SA/ Geda Construction.

Last summer, a planning application was approved by Kildare County Council for the demolition of the existing school and out buildings and the construction of a new spilt level single and two storey 14-classroom school building with a total floor area of 2,731sqm.

The designs include a general-purpose hall, additional special needs classrooms, library, staff rooms and all ancillary accommodation.

The school grounds will include two hardcourt play courts, two playgrounds, a sensory garden and landscaping.

The designs include a dedicated internal drop-off and pick-up area for both cars and buses.

The plans provide for 12 car parking spaces, incorporating two disabled parking spaces.

There will also be 16 bus spaces and ten bicycle parking stands.

A new entrance and exit from the Morristown Woods area will allow access for 22 staff parking spaces to allow for the construction of the new school while the existing school building remains operational.

A acoustic screen fronting onto part of Station Road is also planned to reduce traffic noise.

St Mark’s Special National School was established in 1974, and moved to its present location on Station Road in November 1978.

It is a co-educational school for pupils between the ages of 4 and 18 who have been assessed as having a mild general learning disability.