Newbridge proposed parklets should be put in wider spaces so parking not lost, Kildare County Council meeting told

A parklet recently constructed in Naas
Kildare County Council (KCC) has been urged to give ‘serious consideration’ to situating proposed parklets on footpaths that are wide enough to accomodate them in Newbridge.
Fianna Fáil councillor Noel Heavey made the comments at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, which was held on Wednesday, April 20.
Cllr Heavey said that putting the parklets on wider spaces would serve as an alternative to losing nine parking spaces along the Main Street of Newbridge.
He added that it would also serve to support continuity for sustainable traffic as proosed in the county council’s pilot Sustainable Traffic Plan for the town.
RESPONSE
In response, KCC Senior Executive Officer Mairead Hunt told Cllr Heavey that the parklets are merely being trialled, and said she would ask people to give the parklets a chance until the summertime.
Ms Hunt also pointed to Kildare Market Square as an example of a project that was initially met with backlash, but was later accepted by the public.
A CGI impression of the proposed development. It was discussed at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Meeting on Wednesday, April 20
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.