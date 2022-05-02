Concerns over major Kilcullen housing plans aired at Kildare County Coucil meeting

A new residential area proposed for Kilcullen was critiqued by a number of councillors at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, April 20.

A representative from Alchemy Developments Limited delivered a presentation at the meeting detailing plans for a stage 3 Strategic Housing Development (SHD) at Riverside in Kilcullen.

Documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) on February 24 last detailed how the company sought permission to construct 125 residential units.

These would include 53 houses, 54 duplex units and 18 apartments.

In addition, the company has sought consent from KCC for 78 three-bedroom units (including 27 duplex units and 51 houses), and two four-bedroom houses.

Furthermore, an associated childcare facility (296 sqm); and a network of public open spaces, including a landscaped linear park running alongside the River Liffey, has also been proposed by Alchemy.

The proposed SHD also includes the amendment of 26 residential units permitted under KCC.

After the presentation concluded, Fine Gael (FG) Cllr Tracey O’ Dwyer told the representative for Alchemy that local gardaí in Kilcullen had expressed ‘significant concerns’ over the proposed SHD.

She explained that the gardaí claim that accessibility of emergency vehicles would also be at risk, in addition to drainage and sewage concerns.

Cllr O’ Dwyer also voiced her worries over the proposed SHD’s close proximity to the bank of the River Liffey.

Another councillor who voiced her concerns over the SHD was Fianna Fáil (FF) Cllr Suzanne Doyle, who said that the proposed creche ‘isn’t feasible’; a comment which was supported by FG Cllr Mark Stafford.

Cllr Doyle added: “Of course, I’m not against housing (in Kildare), but we need to consult our local area plan and core strategy.”

FF Cllr Noel Heavey also said that he believed that the proposed SHD would ‘negate the quality of life in the area.’

He also supported the concerns by gardaí that were outlined by Cllr O’ Dwyer.

Cllr Peggy O’ Dwyer also said she supported the points made by her colleagues.

After these queries were raised, the representative for Alchemy told those in attendance that their comments on the SHD would be taken on board by the company.