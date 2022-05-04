Famous Kildare shoemakers Tuttys wins Punchestown's Paint The Town Red

The winning Tuttys Shoemakers window
Tutty’s Handmade Shoes in Naas was first past the post as the annual Paint The Town Red competition returned this year after a two-year absence.
Run by tourism body Into Kildare, the initiative encourages local traders to deck out their premises to mark the National Hunt Festival at Punchestown.
The winners scooped an overnight stay at Killashee Hotel, a €100 gift card for Kildare Village and tickets for two people to the Making An Entrance concert at Castletown House.
Winner Marian Tutty, Tutty’s Shoes with Aine Mangan, CEO Into Kildare
Runners up
Flowerz in Clane and Homes By Design in Naas were runners up.
Damien Comerford, runner up, Homes By Design with Aine Mangan, CEO Into Kildare
Team at Flowerz (runners up) with Aine Mangan of Into Kildare
