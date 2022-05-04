LGFA: Overwhelming Kildare firepower proves too much for Carlow

Kildare 4-14 Carlow 1-7

A solid second half performance which saw Kildare hit two late goals as Carlow fell out of the tie ensured that Kildare set up a semi-final paring with Wexford in the TG4 Intermediate Leinster Football Championship.

Carlow opened the scoring at McGrath Park, Bagenalstown, on Sunday, with a Rachel Sawyer point. Carlow looked to take advantage of the delayed Kildare start. Ensuring that this would not last too long, last week’s match winner Ellen Dowling soon had Kildare into an advantage they would not relinquish for the remainder of the tie as she netted within four minutes of the throw-in.

A brace of Lara Curran frees and one from captain Grace Clifford had five between the sides with 10 minutes on the clock, as Carlow struggled with the pace Kildare brought to the tie.

A second goal from Roisin Forde soon had the difference to eight before Carlow gathered possession from the kick-out.

Bursting up the field, Sinead Hayden was fouled as she bore down on Kildare’s Corla Nallen. Finding herself hauled to the turf, a penalty was the decision. Converting the resulting spot kick, Carlow were unable to build on the opportunity they had created as Kildare returned to scoring ways right away.

Points from Curran once more settled the Kildare side, before the wing forward’s first from play was traded with a Sara Doyle free right before the break. This left Kildare taking to the dressing room with a healthy seven-point advantage after a wet opening half.

Kildare's Laoise Lenehan tackles Carlow's Rachel Sawyer. Picture: Karl Gormley

On the restart, the rain only began to get heavier as the sides returned but Doyle made sure to add to her closing point of the opening half with the first point of the second to help the Carlow cause even further.

Sparked to life Kildare refused to allow the home side to build any momentum with captain and Eadestown woman Clifford leading by example. Pointing before one from Dowling had Kildare’s advantage extended before Curran again hit two frees.

A trading of points from Clifford and Doyle maintained Kildare’s dominance as the tie headed into the final 10 minutes of action.

With 10 points between the sides, Carlow looked to stop the rout and points from Roisin Byrne and a fourth of the afternoon from Doyle helped them back within eight. Yet they were unable to build on this as Kildare soon gathered possession.

Bursting forward, Orlaith Sullivan rounded Oonagh Fitzpatrick to slice off the right past Nicole Hanley, and moments later Clifford found herself in the right place at the right time after a pass from Curran allowed her to raise the green flag.

Three points before the end from Sullivan (two) and Clifford ensured that Doyle’s final point of the afternoon proved nothing but a consolation as Kildare set up a home semi-final with Offaly this weekend. This will be played on May 8 at 2pm in Hawkfield.

Scorers: Kildare: Lara Curran 0-7 (6f); Grace Clifford 1-4; Orlaith Sullivan 1-2; Ellen Dowling 1-1; Roisin Forde 1-0. Carlow: Sara Doyle 0-5 (5f); Sinead Hayden 1-0 (pen); Rachel Sawyer 0-1; Roisin Byrne 0-1.

Kildare: Corla Nallen; Fiona Troute, Laoise Lenehan, Shauna Kendrick; Lauren Murtagh, Serena Dowdall, Rachel Cribbin; Grace Clifford, Lia Reilly; Roisin Forde, Lara Curran, Niamh Sinnott; Ellen Dowling, Orlaith Sullivan, Lauren Burke. Subs: Hayley McCormack for Sinnott, 30; Aine Caffrey for Dowling, 38; Sydney Sheridan for Burke, 38; Molly Cassidy for Curran, 53; Gema Harnett for Lenehan, 54.

Carlow: Nicole Hanley; Orlagh Hickey, Oonagh Fitzpatrick, Antoinette Dowling; Ruth Bermingham, Ellen Atkinson, Roisin Bailey; Nuala Mohan, Niamh Murphy; Sinead Hanley, Elaine Ware, Aoibhinn Gilmartin; Sara Doyle, Edel Hayden, Rachel Sawyer. Subs: Roisin Byrne for Ware, 42; Keeva Collins for Hickey, 48.