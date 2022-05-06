Tragedy: Teenager dies in tractor crash near Edenderry

BREAKING NEWS: Teenager killed in road accident in Offaly
A teenager has been killed in a road accident in Offaly.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Clonmore, Rhode, Co Offaly on Thursday night.
Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly after 11pm after a tractor left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore, which is close to Edenderry and the north Co Kildare border.
The driver of the tractor, a male aged in his teens, was fatally injured. He was removed from the scene to Tullamore Hospital.
The road will is currently closed at the scene for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The local Coroner has been notified.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
