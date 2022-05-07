Search

07 May 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Development site for sale in Kilcock for €2.7 million

Church Street: Opportunity to build 67 units on 2.37 acres of land with full planning permission

Kildare Property Watch: Development site for sale in Kilcock for €2.7 million

The site in Kilcock, outlined in white

Reporter:

Reporter

07 May 2022 3:51 PM

A substantial site with full planning permission for 64 units is on the market with Coonan Property in the middle of Kilcock.

The lot rests on Church Street and was the home of the former Corscadden’s Hotel. There is a planning permission granted for 67 units, of which 64 are to be dwellings. The remaining three are being held for commercial units, one to be a café. This site has double road frontage along Church Street and The Royal Canal.

Kilcock sits just off the M4, giving fantastic connections to the rest of the country by road. There are a number of Bus Eireann and private bus routes to Dublin and many other towns, leaving it a very commutable location.

Church Street has immediate access to all the amenities of the town, including shops, cafés, pubs, restaurants, medical, and sports and leisure facilities which surround this well-placed piece of land.

It is also only a short walk to the railway station which provides frequent and reliable services between Kilcock and Dublin’s Connolly Station via the nearby town of Maynooth.

Guide price

The Church Street site is being sold by private treaty and has a guide price of €2,700,000.

Selling agent Will Coonan said the site “will attract strong interest from the market given that there is a planning permission in place and the proven sales and rental demand in this growing town”.

For further information, please contact Coonan Property at 01 6286128 or email info@coonan.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media