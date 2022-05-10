Search

10 May 2022

Pair appear at Naas District Court accused of thefts at Kildare Village

Alleged shoplifting

The alleged incident took place on April 12 last at Kildare Village. File Photograph: Kildare Village Retail Outlet

Reporter:

Court reporter

10 May 2022 12:50 PM

Two women have been accused of stealing products totalling €1,016.05 from Kildare Village, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, May 5.

Rebeka Oszlacs, a 25-year-old with an address listed as 15 Burnell Square, Malahide Road, Northern Cross, Dublin 17 and 38-year-old Tatiana Proskupeqkova, with an address listed as 44 Whately Place, Stillorgan, Dublin, have been accused of the thefts at the popular retail outlet.

Gardaí claim the alleged thefts occurred on April 12 last, and are in contravention of Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001, but did not disclose the specific items the pair have been accused of stealing.

Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to continue bail for the two defendants, with the same terms and conditions.

The case will resume on October 20, where directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are expected to be finalised.

Ms Oszlacs and Ms Proskupeqkova were represented on the day by barrister Aisling Murphy.

Local News

