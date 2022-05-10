Pair appear at Naas District Court accused of thefts at Kildare Village

The alleged incident took place on April 12 last at Kildare Village. File Photograph: Kildare Village Retail Outlet
Two women have been accused of stealing products totalling €1,016.05 from Kildare Village, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, May 5.
Rebeka Oszlacs, a 25-year-old with an address listed as 15 Burnell Square, Malahide Road, Northern Cross, Dublin 17 and 38-year-old Tatiana Proskupeqkova, with an address listed as 44 Whately Place, Stillorgan, Dublin, have been accused of the thefts at the popular retail outlet.
Gardaí claim the alleged thefts occurred on April 12 last, and are in contravention of Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001, but did not disclose the specific items the pair have been accused of stealing.
Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to continue bail for the two defendants, with the same terms and conditions.
The case will resume on October 20, where directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are expected to be finalised.
Ms Oszlacs and Ms Proskupeqkova were represented on the day by barrister Aisling Murphy.
The Fianna Fáil councillor made his stance known at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, May 6. File Photo: Mayor Naoise Ó Cearúil
The contest will return with its signature of great Irish food and drinks scene descending on Dingle once more for the weekend on Friday, September 30. File Photograph: fancycrave1 via Pixabay
The Race/Run/Walk/Stroll will start at the new campus and continue for 5K along Millennium Park in Naas, and back to the school grounds for a BBQ. Pic: NCC Facebook page
The researchers are set to receive €4.8 million in funding from Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) under the Frontiers for the Future. File Pic: Maynooth University
The comments were made at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, May 6, by Cllr Pádraig McEvoy (Pictured)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.