Rosanna Davison’s top tips for style at Naas Racecourse Royal Ascot Trials Ladies Day this Sunday

With just over a week to go before the Royal Ascot Trials and Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, May 15, lead fashion judge, Rosanna Davison gave her top tips on what will catch the judge’s eye.

Rosanna is well known for her sense of style and was a former Miss World and leading model and lifestyle ambassador for several well-known brands, including Newbridge Silverware. The Kildare company are the fashion sponsor on the day and will provide the Best Dressed Lady with a voucher to the value of €2,000.

There will also be four runners up who will win a Newbridge Silverware jewellery set each including a necklace, bracelet, and earrings.

“I think people always look their best when they are comfortable in what they are wearing,” said Rosanna.

“There is nothing worse than feeling like you have to constantly ‘fix’ a dress. Your outfit should fit you properly and suit your body shape.

“Think about how it looks when you sit down. Is it too tight? Is it comfortable? How does your outfit make you feel? Clothes should lift your mood and make you feel great.

“Royal Ascot is all about elegance and classic style. I am definitely on the lookout for a great headpiece or hat and as we are coming into the summer season, a bit of colour or bold pattern!”

Naas Racecourse

The Royal Ascot Trials Day at Naas Racecourse is one of the flagship meetings in the Irish and Naas Racing calendar, especially for those preparing for Royal Ascot glory. A number of high-quality colts such as Dawn Approach, Caravaggio, Sioux Nation and Kew Gardens have all won at Naas before success at the Royal meeting. The fillies listing is equally impressive, Lillie Langtry, Sky Lantern, Winter, Quiet Reflection, Alpha Centauri. The feature race is the Goffs Lacken Stakes (Group 3) and the Coolmore Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes (Group 3) There are also competitive listed races with the Owenstown Stud Stakes and Sole Power Sprint Stakes.

Marketing manager of Naas Racecourse Niamh Byrne said; “We encourage all ladies to embrace the Royal Ascot theme and look forward to seeing some great style on the day. On the track we hope to see some top-class racing. Last year we saw Quick Suzy finish second in the Fillies sprint before going on to Group 2 success at Royal Ascot and A Case Of You win the feature Goff’s Lacken Stakes before going on to win multiple Group 1 races since.”

Admission for the Ascot Trials Ladies Day on May 15 is €15 per person. Registration for the Ladies Day is free of charge with registrations taking place in the Ladies Pavilion located beside the Parade Ring from 1pm.

Those who enter the fashion competition will be treated to a complimentary glass of Pimms. Hospitality packages can be purchased online at www.naasracecourse.com.

RULES FOR STYLISH RACEGOERS: Rosanna Davison’s Top Racing Fashion Tips:

Rosanna Davison. Picture: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Accessories:

Use accessories to your advantage. Gloves and brooches can really help tie an outfit together.

Dress for the weather:

Wear something that you know you will be comfortable in on what might be a cold day at the races, even though it’s May, we can never quite tell what sort of weather the day will bring.

Racewear should be elegant and classy:

Anything too short or revealing will look out of place at the track.

Wear something on your head:

The style of hat for this time of year can vary greatly so you can have a bit of fun with that, but if hats aren’t your thing you could possibly wear a head piece or elegant hair accessory. Newbridge Silverware have some fabulous hair accessories and really stand out hair clips and slides.