Kildare Property Watch: Milltown land on sale for €1.8m

A 137-acre holding at Milltown, the Curragh, will go under the hammer later this month and is expected to fetch at least €1.8 million.

Coonan Property Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas and Dowling Property Kilcullen are the joint selling agents for the farm.

The property is being offered for sale by public auction on May26 in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, at 3pm.

According to the selling agents, the subject property is a superb free draining farm in one large block extending to c 137 acres (c 55.44 hectares) in total and located in one of County Kildare’s most sought after locations.

The lands are laid out in three large divisions and has been farmed to the highest standards over the past number of years. The property enjoys good road frontage and an elevated position together with uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside.

The lands are currently in tillage and have been well maintained over the years and would also suit equine or farming interests. The land is mainly free draining and high yielding and maybe suitable for any agricultural or equestrian use. With road frontage to a secondary road there is also a potential for a superb site subject to the necessary planning consent.

The lands are c 3km from the Curragh, c 2km Milltown, c 7km Newbridge and Kildare town.

“This is a superb opportunity to purchase a prime farm suitable for any farming or equestrian use or as a prime investment,” according to Coonan Property.

Contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property, Maynooth on 01 628 6128 and joint agents John J Dowling, Dowling Property on 045 482189.