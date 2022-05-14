Kildare Property Watch: Stylish showhome in Johnstown

A former showhouse at number 1 Furness Wood, Johnstown, has been put on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €595,000.

In immaculate condition and with an ‘A’ BER rating, the selling agent says that the home would be perfect for a shrewd purchaser looking for the competitive green mortgage interest rate or just cutting the cost of living.

The property is situated in a beautifully presented estate, approached by cobble lock drive, with an attractive red brick and render finish and with ample off street parking.

The amply-proportioned home extends to approximately 154 sq m (1,663 sq ft), of accommodation, which comprises hallway, kitchen/dining/living room, sitting room, utility, downstairs WC, four bedrooms with one ensuite and a family bathroom.

Upon entering, you are presented with an excellent standard of finish with features such as wood panel wall finish throughout, a solid herringbone floor, radiator covers and bespoke integrated television stands. The property also boasts a south-west facing garden with mature planting, paved patio area with wall fence surround.

Johnstown village offers an array of local amenities including Johnstown Garden Centre, the Johnstown Inn, a local shop, childcare facilities and is within minutes of Naas town centre.

According to Coonans, this is a must see if you are seeking a perfect family home with a village surround and yet close to all day to day modern conveniences.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €595,000.

For further information please contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.