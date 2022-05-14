Kildare Animals In Need: The sad story of unwanted Sheena

Sheena recently came into our care and her back story made us sad. She’s a five year old collie, a lovely quiet and gentle girl.

She had a thick, oily imprint around her neck where she had been tied with a rope, clearly for quite a while.

She was filthy. Her previous owner no longer wanted her, she was no good to him anymore. He kept one of her pups, and ‘got rid’ of her to the pound.

Despite her difficult past, she really likes people, is good and gentle on the lead, and clean overnight. She does not like cats or small dogs. She is best suited to a child free home and we think she would like a home in a quieter area rather than in a built up area such as a town or city.

When she first meets a new person she can be a little shy, but once she gets a few rubs and a bit of TLC then she is very happy.

Sheena will never have pups again as she has now been spayed. She is also chipped (chip number 972274200321328, origin Ireland) and vaccinated.

Sheena is now waiting to start her new life as somebody’s pet, and we are hoping that some nice family will open their hearts and home to this special girl. If you are interested in adopting Sheena please submit an expression of interest form which can be found in the following link http://kwwspca.ie/adoption- process.

Bark in the Park

As part of the June Fest in Newbridge, we are holding a fundraising event on Sunday, June 5. The Bark in the Park will have lots of fun filled activities, competitions, children's treasure hunt and great entertainment for dogs and their families.

We will be in the lovely Liffey Linear Park which is a perfect place to bring your picnic and enjoy the festivities in the summer sunshine! We will have more details on this event in the coming weeks.

