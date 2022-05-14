Search

14 May 2022

Maynooth's An Nuadha Players make a welcome return to Kildare stage

Theatre: This will be the Maynooth group's first post Covid-19 production

Reporter:

Reporter

14 May 2022 9:31 AM

To mark its first 20 years in existence in 2019, An Nuadha Players, the community theatre group based in Maynooth, commissioned and staged an original comedy musical Twisted! A Wicked Fairy Tale.

Such was the success of the show, the group decided to bring it back to the stage as their first post Covid-19 production.

behind the scenes crew

The show is the brainchild of long-term member Caitríona Carr and she will direct with Colin Sloan as musical director and Meadhbh Fitzgibbon-Moore as choreographer.

All three have been involved with An Nuadha since its foundation.

The show has been scripted by Martin Higgins (Caitríona’s dad) who has been writing professionally for the stage for almost 30 years.

He has written pantomimes for the Gaiety and Everyman Palace theatres, is a long-time associate of comedian June Rodgers and has been associated with a huge range of theatre, TV and radio projects down the years.

Martin is also treading the boards this time round; the first time that Caitríona will have appeared on stage with both her dad and her mam, Mary, who is also playing a part

So what is the show about?

Well, have you ever wondered what might be the result if summer never arrived or what would happen if somebody stole the grand stretch in the evenings? Conversation as we know it, would cease.

That’s why Crom O’Boo, the king of darkness must be stopped in his plan to upset the order of the seasons.

Will the well-meaning duo, Thoughts and Prayers, win him over, perhaps by boring him into submission? Will the feisty Saoirse (not Ronan – the budget won’t stretch that far) succeed in her plan to 'terminate the patriarchy of the Celtic pantheon'?

What would be the signature dish of the witches from Macbeth on Shakespearean Masterchef? How would Disney princesses get on in prison? What happens to powerless superheroes?

These and other vital questions of the day will be answered in Twisted! – a musical take on the battle between good and evil under drizzly conditions.

It will be performed at the Aula Maxima, Maynooth University on Thurs May 19, 7.30pm; Fri May 20, 7.30pm; Sat May 21 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and on Sun May 22 at 2.30pm.

Ticket prices are €15 (adult), €12 (concession), €45 (family) €12 (groups of 10 plus).

To make online bookings contact buytickets.at/annuadhaplayers.

