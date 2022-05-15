Search

15 May 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Three-bed in Moorefield Park, Newbridge, for €280,000

172 Moorefield Park is a semi-detached three-bedroom family home in established estate

The property at Moorefield Park, Newbridge

Reporter:

Reporter

15 May 2022 3:03 PM

A family home in Moorefield Park, Newbridge, is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers with an asking price of €280,000.

Number 172 Moorefield Park is situated in a mature residential development of mainly semi-detached homes situated in a very central location in the town beside Tescos, Dunnes Stores and Woodies and opposite a large green area.

Number 172 is a fine semi-detached three-bedroom residence containing c 1,380 sq ft (c 128 sq m) of accommodation with the benefit of PVC double glazed windows and oil fired central heating. The accommodation comprises a porch, entrance hall, sittingroom, kitchen/diningroom, conservatory, a utility with separate toilet and garage on the ground floor. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Moorefield Park is in an excellent central location in town within walking distance of the town centre and all the amenities including shops, restaurants, pubs, churches, schools, post office, banks and superb shopping to include Penneys, Tescos, Dunnes Stores, TX Maxx, Aldi, Lidl and the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Commuters have the benefit of excellent road and rail infrastructure with the bus route available from the Main Street, M7 Motorway access at Junction 10 or 12 and the commuter rail service from town direct to Heuston Station or Grand Canal Dock.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who is guiding €280,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.

