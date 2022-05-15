Kildare teacher scoops Best Dressed at Naas Racecourse Royal Ascot Trials and Ladies Day

Aine Purcell from Sallins, Co Kildare, won the Best Dressed Lady prize at the Royal Ascot Trials and Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday afternoon.

The Clane Community School economics teacher was chosen by head fashion judge, model, author and lifestyle ambassador Rosanna Davison, and Aileen O'Brien, representing sponsors Newbridge Silverware. Aine, who originally hails from County Limerick, won a €2,000 voucher from Newbridge Silverware.

The five Best Dressed finalists with the two judges

“I loved being here at Naas Racecourse today," said Rosanna. "There was such amazing colours, creativity, and personal style. There were lots of ladies who were incredibly creative, one lady made her crown out of seaweed which she dried and dyed silver. Yet another made her hat using parts of old garden decorations. It was really amazing to see people’s talents and creativity. We had great fun!”

But it was Aine Purcell who really stood out in the end with her Marion Murphy Cooney powder blue dress complete with full length cape. Her bag was from Jennifer Moray in Kildare and milliner, Laura Hanlon, who was also included in the final line up made Aine’s hat, a stunning creation made from paper and pieces of coloured card, delicately pieced together.

Aine's winning outfit

The feature race, The Group 3 Goffs Lacken Stakes was won by Twilight Jet and ridden by Leigh Roche on behalf of owners, Michael Lavarone, Juilie Lavarone and Michael O’Callaghan.

Marketing manager of Naas Racecourse Niamh Byrne said, “The quality of racing here today was spectacular, there was a lot of talent on display here on the track today with some top quality horses now in real contention for Royal Ascot. The fashion too was very nice and it’s great to see people out about again, enjoying the sunshine, sport and socialising again. We’ve had two years of limited crowds due to the pandemic and I must say, it was heartening to see people back here again at Naas.”