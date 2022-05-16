Help on the way from Kildare County Council for Naas Care of the Aged

Financial help is on the way for the Naas Care of the Aged Centre from Kildare County Council.

Councillors at a Naas Municipal District meeting pledged to provide €10,000 for the Newbridge Road venue.

The Health Service Executive is providing €80,000-€90,000 for the centre.

The centre closed almost a year ago and the reason behind the decision was to undertake some renovation work on the premises.

The building opened about 50 years ago and was extended in the 1980s.

The voluntary committee which runs the premises and fundraises was keen that the building would reopen and the committee is keen to expand the range of activities there.

At the time of the closure there had been no activities there for 14 months because of Covid-19.

The centre is seen as an important focal point for many people living in the area and it hosts a variety of social and community-related activities such as bingo, whist, indoor bowls as well as Masses.

Separately, the HSE operates a day care centre in the premises which provides services for older members of the community in Naas and elsewhere.

These include assistance in daily living such as preparing food, bathing or washing clothes.