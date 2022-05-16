New equipment being sought for Naas, Co Kildare, playground

It is hoped to provide some new equipment for Monread Park in Naas — ahead of a much delayed masterplan which will provide a comprehensive strategy for its future development.

Following the highlighting of issues there by councillors relating to the condition of the playground last year, the paths were cleaned and new play bark installed.

Kildare County Council official Simon Wallace reported that there have been some drainage issues since the bark was replaced.

But, he added: “We are monitoring this to see if further work is required to resolve the matter.”

He said: “Additionally we have made an application for €18,000 under the playground improvement grant available from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to assist with the installation of one/two pieces of additional equipment.”

In the longer term, it is planned to upgrade the playground as part of an overall masterplan for improvement works in Monread Park, he said.