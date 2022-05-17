Kildare woman allegedly discharged firearm, Naas Court told

A woman appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, May 12, accused of recklessly discharging a shotgun at an area in Kildare.

It was alleged in the court that Andrea Boothe, with an address listed as 9 Connagh Green, Collaghknock in Kildare town, tried to shoot her partner with a shotgun on October 7, 2020, in Nurney.

The 47-year-old defendant is accused of using her partner’s shotgun, which resulted in him being treated in hospital after being hit by some of the pellets.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed a trial by indictment for the accused.

Barrier

He told the judge that a barrier between the two parties took the brunt of the shotgun blast, which constituted an alleged criminal damage offence.

Sgt Kelly also claimed that Ms Boothe keyed her partner's car, which would also constitute an alleged criminal damage offence.

STILL TOGETHER

He added that the woman and her partner are still together.

Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for the defendant until the case returns on July 28, where a book of evidence is due to be presented, and described the accusation as 'very serious'.