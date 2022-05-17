Kildare woman allegedly discharged firearm, Naas Court told

The allegations were heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, May 12. File photograph: Naas courthouse
A woman appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, May 12, accused of recklessly discharging a shotgun at an area in Kildare.
It was alleged in the court that Andrea Boothe, with an address listed as 9 Connagh Green, Collaghknock in Kildare town, tried to shoot her partner with a shotgun on October 7, 2020, in Nurney.
The 47-year-old defendant is accused of using her partner’s shotgun, which resulted in him being treated in hospital after being hit by some of the pellets.
Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed a trial by indictment for the accused.
Barrier
He told the judge that a barrier between the two parties took the brunt of the shotgun blast, which constituted an alleged criminal damage offence.
Sgt Kelly also claimed that Ms Boothe keyed her partner's car, which would also constitute an alleged criminal damage offence.
STILL TOGETHER
He added that the woman and her partner are still together.
Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for the defendant until the case returns on July 28, where a book of evidence is due to be presented, and described the accusation as 'very serious'.
Kildare manager Brian Flanagan before the All-Ireland Under 20 Championship Final match between Kildare and Tyrone at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
The allegations were heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, May 12. File photograph: Naas courthouse
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.