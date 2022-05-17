Inquest into death of man accused of Kildare murder hears he was under "severe pressure"

An inquest into the death of a man accused of a murder in Newbridge town heard he was under "severe pressure" due to the court charges.

At Naas District Court last June, Danut Scurtu aged 35 of Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge was charged with the murder of Jan Prochazka on Patrick Street, Newbridge on April 7.

The victim sustained a single stab wound to the chest area and passed away in Naas General Hospital three days later.

Kildare Coroner's Court sitting in Athy today heard that Mr Scurtu died tragically on the morning of November 17 last and his body was found in the back of a van parked in a retail car park in Naas.

Garda Daniel Troy gave evidence that during his investigation into the death, he learned that Mr Scurtu had an "alcohol addiction" and that he was "under severe pressure" due to the murder charge.

After examining the scene of the death, he confirmed that there was no evidence to suspect any other person was involved.

Coroner Prof Denis Cusack read out the pathologist's report at the inquest which said a toxicology report for alcohol or drugs was negative.

The Coroner said he was concluding beyond reasonable doubt that the death was self-inflicted.

A number of Mr Scurtu's relatives attended the inquest and Prof Cusack urged them to cherish memories of his life rather than his death.

He noted that Mr Scurtu, who worked for a transport company, had died at such a young age and he advised relatives and friends to seek bereavement support.

Inspector John Fitzgerald expressed condolences to Mr Scurtu's family and friends on behalf of an Garda Síochána.