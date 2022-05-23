Popular Cottage Market in Newbridge, Kildare, to open up after two year hiatus

A well-known Cottage Market in the town of Newbridge is set to open back up after a two year hiatus.

The event was put on ice in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The comeback event will also mark the fifth Anniversary of the Cottage Market Two-Day Birthday Market takes place on the historical site of the Market Square in Newbridge, under cover, as part of June Fest 2022.

The event was co-founded by Evonne Boland, who is also a key member of Newbridge Tidy Town's Association, and Deirdre Lane, who is Ireland’s Earth Hour Ambassador and founder of ShamrockSpring, in June of 2017.

According to them, the 'enormous potential in setting up a nurturing space and location throughout the county for micro-entrepreneurs to hone their skills and develop their passions is why the Cottage Market was set up.'

Evonne Boland and Deirdre Lane, co-founders of the Cottage Market in Newbridge

The Cottage Market concept is all about bringing people from the local area together to showcase their skills, interests and talents, from growing to sewing, baking to knitting, wood turning to jams.

It offers a mix of homemade, homegrown and hand-crafted food, arts and crafts. The Newbridge Cottage Market is eclectic, cosmopolitan, unique and welcoming.

Stallholders and clientele are mostly made up of the families, groups and individuals from the area, with visitors and passers-by dropping in also as part of the JuneFest festivities.

Reflecting on the pandemic's effects on the event, Ms Lane said: "COVID-19 has given us a stark warning of the risks, vulnerabilities and inequalities of our interconnected systems – and what’s at stake for everyone if we cannot mobilize local action responses.

"We recognize we need to act now to both cut greenhouse gas emissions and build food sovereignty: let us support and think about how we work together - across society, micro business and community - to change our course towards a nature-positive world, and encourage change in behaviour in incremental and equitable circular economy steps."

Ms Lane's mother, Angela, originally set up a Market on the Market Square soon after she arrived from Drogheda, a historically well-known market town.

Angela will be in attendance with her Yarnbombing work and on her birthday on June 5.

Ms Boland added: "Everyone can make a difference in protecting nature and it starts right here, right now with The Cottage Market Newbridge."

She also urged those interested in attending to visit the Cottage Market's official Facebook page to keep updated on the upcoming event.

The market will be on Saturday, June 4 between 10pm and 2pm and Sunday, June 5 between 12pm and 5pm.