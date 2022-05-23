Search

24 May 2022

'We're trying every angle' - UN World Food Programme calls upon Musk and other billionaires for help

'We're trying every angle' - UN World Food Programme calls upon Musk and other billionaires for help

Agency executive director David Beasley built upon a social media back-and-forth he had with Musk last year

Reporter:

Reporter

23 May 2022 10:35 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Billionaire's such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been told to "step it up" by the head of the UN’s World Food Programme as the global threat of food insecurity rises with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Agency executive director David Beasley built upon a social media back-and-forth he had with Musk last year, when the Tesla CEO challenged policy advocates to show how a 6 billion dollar (£4.8 billion) donation sought by the UN agency could solve world hunger.

Since then, “Musk put 6 billion dollars into a foundation but everybody thought it came to us, but we ain’t gotten any of it yet, so I’m hopeful,” Mr Beasley told The Associated Press (AP) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where some of the world’s biggest elites and billionaires have gathered.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take,” he said of Musk.

“We’re trying every angle, you know: Elon, we need your help, brother.”

Musk and Bezos did not immediately respond to emails or other messages seeking comment.

Musk, the world’s richest man, donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly 5.7 billion dollars to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing.

It came after Musk tweeted in late October that he would sell 6 billion dollars in Tesla stock and give the money to the World Food Programme if the organisation would describe how the money would solve world hunger.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filing did not name any recipients of Musk’s donation.

Mr Beasley told AP on Monday that his message was not just to those two high-profile tech mavens, but other billionaires, too.

“The world is in real serious trouble. This is not rhetoric and BS. Step up now, because the world needs you,” he said.

Ukraine and Russia together export a third of the world’s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, while Russia is a top supplier of fertiliser that has surged in price.

The Kremlin’s forces are accused of blocking Ukrainian ports, and the interruption of those affordable food staples is threatening food shortages and political unrest in countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The threat to the global food supply has been a pressing concern for officials, with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres saying last week that he was in “intense contacts” with Russia and other key countries and is “hopeful” of an agreement to allow the export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports and ensure Russian food and fertiliser have unrestricted access to global markets.

If Ukraine’s supplies remain off the market, the world could face a food availability problem in the next 10 to 12 months, and “that is going to be hell on Earth”, Mr Beasley said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media