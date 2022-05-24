Representative group calls for mandatory driving training for all frontline gardaí

A representative group has called on An Garda Síochana to introduce mandatory driving training for all frontline gardaí.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has urged the training for all frontline officers, which would allow them to drive a patrol car in an emergency situation using blue lights and sirens.

The group specifically said that frontline gardaí should immediately receive training in the necessary CBD2 Driving and Van courses, as the organisation is over reliant on untrained CBD1 drivers.

According to RTÉ News, the issue has been highlighted and documented by the Policing Authority and the garda associations.

In particular, the GRA has described the situation where untrained gardaí cannot pursue and stop a speeding or drunk driver in front of them as 'farcical'.

A similar appeal has been made in light of the increased cases of assaults on gardaí, with calls for mandatory self defence training from outside the organisation being made available to all members of the force.

The GRA is currently holding its annual conference in Westport in County Mayo.