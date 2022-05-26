Meet the Kildare Roses! Profiles of all 27 contestants in Friday's Kildare Rose selection night

On Friday night next, May 27, this year’s Kildare Rose contestants will gather at Barberstown Castle for a gala selection night to pick the Lily who will represent the county at the International Rose of Tralee festival later this summer.
The selection night — the first since the pandemic — will be hosted by veteran RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey. The judging panel will include Ciara Lawlor of INTO Kildare and Sarah Kearns, 2016 Kilkenny Rose of Tralee.
It promises to be an exciting night, with prizes for Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man and Best Banner, as well as a raffle, and lots of goodies to be won.
