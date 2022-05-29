Kildare Property Watch: Eyre Street, Newbridge, offices on sale for €300,000

A substantial commercial premises on Lower Eyre Street in Newbridge is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers with an asking price of €300,000.

Extending to 2,570 sq ft, the premises also has obvious residential potential, according to the selling agent.

The two-storey building has spacious, well proportioned, light-filled accommodation with the benefit of double glazed windows, some electric perimeter trunking and electric storage heating.

The property is situated in a very central location on Lower Eyre Street parallel to the Main Street only a short walk from all the town’s amenities including banks, post office, pubs, restaurants and shopping.

The property contains offices, a kitchen, diningroom, toilet and shower room on the ground floor with a further four offices, meeting room and toilet on the first floor.

The property is fully fitted out in accordance with its use as offices. There is three separate access points to the building, which offers potential to divide the property into smaller units or convert all or part of the property into residential homes (subject to obtaining planning permission).

The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan Auctioneers, who are quoting €300,000, and additional information is available from Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.