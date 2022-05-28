Letter to the Editor: Open invitation to all Kildare people to Sunday's Naas Bealtaine Festival

Dear Editor,

The upcoming Bealtaine Festival on May 29 will be a game changer in our Naas Community and we wish to invite our other town neighbours to come and share the enjoyment of that occasion with us.

It will give all of us an opportunity to express a relief from over two years of pandemic tensions.

Bealtaine has always been a positive month in ancient Irish lore. A time of celebration and planning. It is also a time for tribute and reward. We have lost many friends during the dark months of Covid. It is time to remember the happy memories they left us.

More recent success and achievements in Naas, like the winning of All-Ireland honours will be honoured during the festival afternoon.

It is a town that is fast becoming known for its rising prominence in sporting achievements. No less than four such groups will line out for such recognition.

The Volunteers of Naas Tidy Towns will be recognised with an award for the for ‘The Cleanest Town in Ireland’ success. The fast growth in the development of our town is also a remarkable success, now encompassing more than 30 nationalities in our schools, workplaces and sporting clubs. That will be celebrated in a fully representative and very colourful Community Parade.

Finally, our community has good reason to show our appreciation to our frontline workers who diligently served in our medical, public and support services during the pandemic. Remarkable people in a remarkable town.

The celebrations will traverse the closed-off Main street of Naas with exhibitions, vintage displays, food stalls, new and experienced musical talents, children’s fun, street comedy, Celine Byrne and John Forde at their entertainment best, and a parade of heroes. The day will come to an end with a late evening free concert in Poplar Square, where idols like Pogueology, Bunoscionn and Johnny Brady will close the event.

This broad invitation to all our Kildare friends and neighbours is our gesture of community harmony. Despite all the difficulties of the past few years, we have a lot to be thankful for in celebration. Let’s do it together. Let the May 29 be that day. Céad míle fáilte do gach éinne go Nás na Riogh.

Seamie Moore, Festival Chairman, on behalf of the Organising Committee