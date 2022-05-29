Kildare Property Watch: Stunning modern home in Kilcullen for just under a million

A stunning, modern home in Kilcullen is on the market for offers in the region of €995,000.

Harefield was built by its current owners 10 years ago.

The property, which is situated on 1.7 acres, extends to 6,207sq ft (including a c 481 sq ft internal garage).

The property is accessed via a tree-lined avenue and positioned well back from the road, offering great privacy.

The exterior of the home has lots to offer including stud railed paddock, mature manicured gardens, a large south facing patio area and covered composite decking alcove.

From the front door you can get a sense of the enormous size of Harefield, with the cathedral-like void spanning over its three floors. Every room in the property has generous proportions, designed to maximise light and offer a family home rivalled by few.

There are two main living rooms, one set either side of the entrance hall. The first is set around an ornate fireplace and has a games room area, the second is a snug/cinema room with featured beams and a stone wall and is set around a cosy inset stove.

A bright, open plan kitchen/living/dining room is the focus point of this family home, accessed via bi-fold doors which open to the hall making it a truly impressive space. There are three separate oversized sliding doors giving way to the rear gardens and patio area, which make it a light and airy space.

The kitchen units are contemporary with a solid countertop. A fully-fitted pantry room is located to the rear of the units. The kitchen also opens out via double doors to the home bar.

In addition to the already lavish living space, the house has some very practical rooms including a home office, utility room, two guest WCs, and an impressive heated double car garage which can be accessed from the rear hall.

The first floor has a spectacular hall with a bespoke staircase and takes advantage of the light filled vaulted ceilings. This floor has five double bedrooms, five walk-in wardrobes and five en-suites.

The master rooms also has a clever balcony overlooking the surrounding countryside. The top floor is a bonus space and could have a range of uses, including as a sixth bedroom.

Harefield is located less than 1km from Kilcullen.

For more information or an appointment to view, contact selling agent JP&M Doyle on 01 490 3201 or email enquiries@jpmdoyle.ie.