Kildare Property Watch: Country life in Killashee for €1.3m

A grand nine-bedroom, home at Killashee, on the outskirts of Naas, is on the market with an asking price of €1.3 million.

The Bower is a beautiful ivy-clad property situated on 4.5 acres of land, down a country lane near the well-known Killashee Hotel on the Naas to Kilcullen Road.

The property is reached via a tree-lined drive, and is nestled among oak, beech, and chestnut trees. Its lands are bordered by trees and hedgerow and afford maximum seclusion and privacy to enjoy the outstanding landscape.

The property itself, which was built in 1999 and extends to approximately 5,200 sq ft, comprises of very generous proportions and does not skimp on accommodation space, according to selling agent Coonan Property.

There are nine bedrooms, of which six are ensuite, a kitchen/breakfast room, a large utility, a formal dining room, and a lounge, to mention a few of its features. All of the indoor living space is substantial, yet the home feels warm and cheerful.

It has a stunning feature staircase leading to the five first floor bedrooms.

The other four are in the self-contained annex, which has been run successfully as a B&B.

The whole setting is welcoming and full of character and charm, which is exactly as a country house should be.

Outdoors there are superbly kept mature gardens to enjoy, and a fabulous patio area which can be accessed from the rear of the property and is ideal for those long summer evenings.

There is a stable block housing three stables on the property also, which offers a readymade opportunity to any horse lovers.

The location of this country home is excellent. It exudes peace and privacy, yet Naas is merely two kilometres away.

The property is on the market with a guide price of €1.3 million.

For further information please contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.