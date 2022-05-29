Kildare Animals in Need: Student talk and great news for Sheena

Last week we were invited by the second year CPSE class at Naas Community College to give a talk about our work.

It was great to meet such an enthusiastic group of pupils who are part of this Junior Cycle programme.

They all showed an awareness and understanding of animal welfare. Their valued ideas and opinions will make for a better society and a greater protection for all animals.

Good news for Sheena

Sheena, a five-year-old collie who came into our care recently, is an example of a dog affected by animal cruelty. She spent a lot of her life tied up with an oily rope.

Sheena out for a walk with her new owner

We featured her in this paper two weeks ago, seeking a new home for her.

She was adopted by a lovely young couple from Waterford. They sent us photos of Sheena enjoying a walk on the beach and starting out on a much happier life in her new home.

It is so rewarding to see dogs like Sheena who have had a tough life going to people who will love and care for them properly.

Bark in the Park

We will have details on the many attractions at our Bark in the Park fundraising event in next week's issue.

This will take place on Sunday, June 5, in the Linear Park Newbridge and admission is free.

