Search

29 May 2022

Kildare Animals in Need: Student talk and great news for Sheena

With the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Kildare Animals in Need: Student talk and great news for Sheena

The second year Naas Community College students meeting rescue dog Beag

Reporter:

KWWSPCA

29 May 2022 10:41 AM

Email:

KWWSPCA@gmail.com

Last week we were invited by the second year CPSE class at Naas Community College to give a talk about our work.

It was great to meet such an enthusiastic group of pupils who are part of this Junior Cycle programme.

They all showed an awareness and understanding of animal welfare. Their valued ideas and opinions will make for a better society and a greater protection for all animals.

Good news for Sheena

Sheena, a five-year-old collie who came into our care recently, is an example of a dog affected by animal cruelty. She spent a lot of her life tied up with an oily rope.

Sheena out for a walk with her new owner

We featured her in this paper two weeks ago, seeking a new home for her.

She was adopted by a lovely young couple from Waterford. They sent us photos of Sheena enjoying a walk on the beach and starting out on a much happier life in her new home.

It is so rewarding to see dogs like Sheena who have had a tough life going to people who will love and care for them properly.

Bark in the Park

We will have details on the many attractions at our Bark in the Park fundraising event in next week's issue.

This will take place on Sunday, June 5, in the Linear Park Newbridge and admission is free.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media